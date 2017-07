Family, friends and the law enforcement community will pay respects to a fallenĀ Oklahoma High Patrol trooper. Lt. D. Heath Meyer died after being struck while deploying stop sticksĀ during a chase on I-35 near Moore.

The Funeral service for Lt. Meyer will be at the Lloyd Noble Center at OU in Norman on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Law enforcement from across the state will be in attendance.

The family asks donations be made to "Oklahoma Concerns for Police Survivors", in lieu of flowers.