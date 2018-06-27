Medical Marijuana: What is Next?

Oklahoma health officials will meet next month to consider emergency rules regarding medical marijuana after voters easily approved the medicinal use of the drug.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mary Fallin says she's still concerned that the ballot issue approved Tuesday night is too broadly written and that it "opens the door" for recreational marijuana. But the Republican governor, who is term-limited, says she will work with lawmakers and state agencies on establishing a regulatory framework.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said late Tuesday that it would consider emergency rules July 10 for the new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and that the agency will begin accepting applications no later than Aug. 25.

Oklahomans came out in droves to vote on the issue, which made it onto the ballot because of a signature drive. The Oklahoma State Election Board says more votes were cast on the marijuana issue than in the 2014 general election.