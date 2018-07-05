Medical Marijuana Group Says It's Meeting with Oklahoma Lawmakers in Push for Special Session

A group backing medical marijuana in Oklahoma is trying to sell lawmakers on a special session to implement State Question 788.

New Health Solutions Oklahoma Director Bud Scott said there is a wide variety of issues to address in statute, and the short timeline for implementing SQ788 puts a lot of pressure on the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which is expected to vote on medical marijuana rules next week.

"No state program has been successful in developing their program in less than nine months, and we’re asking these guys to do this in two months with absolutely no political support or cover. That’s unacceptable," Scott said.

Scott, an attorney, said the main problem with the state health department coming up with medical marijuana rules is the agency doesn’t have statutory authority over it, which could mean lawsuits that delay Oklahoma's medical marijuana program. Besides making the health department’s authority clear, Scott said lawmakers need to address a range of issues, including a seed-to-sale tracking system.

"It’s what prevents any black market proliferation. It’s what actually provides us with guidance in knowing how these products are moving through the system," Scott said.

Other issues New Health Solutions Oklahoma has identified for lawmakers to address include standards for dispensary operations, home grow compliance and the proposed rules allowing for only two licensed testing laboratories.

"This will result in incredible delays and backlogs in testing that are required under any reasonable, responsible program," Scott said.

Scott said a special session could take just a week if lawmakers accept legislation his group is working on.

Gov. Mary Fallin said last week no special session is needed for medical marijuana regulation. Before the June 26 election, Fallin favored one.