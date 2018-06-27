Medical Marijuana Approved in Oklahoma

Oklahoma voters handily approved state question 788, which legalizes medical marijuana for licensed patients, as well as marijuana businesses and research.

At a watch party by supporters of the measure, Alex Shirley, a medical malpractice attorney in Oklahoma City thought conservative voters would defeat 788.

There are no qualifying medical conditions in the state question, medical marijuana license holders will be allowed to have up to three ounces of marijuana, as well as eight ounces at their home.

Governor Mary Fallin is expected to convene a special legislative session to draft the rules.