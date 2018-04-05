Measles Reported in Tulsa County

The Tulsa Health Department is currently investigating a case of measles in Tulsa County.

Measles was identified in a person who had returned to Oklahoma after international travel. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It is possible to catch measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been, up to two hours after that person is gone. A person is highly contagious for three to four days before the rash starts. Anyone under the age of 60 who has been exposed to the virus and has not had the MMR shot is at high risk for getting the measles.

Based on the information collected during the investigation, THD health officials want to alert anyone who visited the following locations during the specified times about potential exposure to the measles virus:

· Southern Hills Country Club (2636 East 61st Street) on Friday, March 30 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

· Church of Saint Mary (1347 East 49th Place) during the following dates and times:

o Friday, March 30 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

o Sunday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· Prairie Fire Pie (1303 East 15th Street) on Friday, March 30 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

· Tulsa International Airport (7777 East Apache Street) on Sunday, April 1 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The specific areas include the United and American Airlines desks in the lower level ticketing area.

· Whole Foods Market (1401 East 41st Street) on Sunday, April 1 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

· William Building (6585 S Yale Ave) on Monday, April 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Boston Deli Grill & Market (6231 East 61st Street) on Monday, April 2 from 12 – 2 p.m.

· Laureate Institute for Brain Research (6655 South Yale Avenue) on Monday, April 2 from 3 – 7:30 p.m.

· Walgreens (6040 South Yale Avenue) on Monday, April 2 from 5 – 8 p.m.

· Warren Clinic Tower (6600 South Yale Avenue) on Tuesday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The specific areas include elevators, waiting room, X-ray and laboratory collection services.

THD is collaborating with officials of these organizations to identify individuals who may have visited the locations during the specified time periods to inform them of their exposure and provide recommendations.