Mayor Bynum says he will sign a zoning charge that will require a mile space between so-called dollar stores in a portion of Tulsa. Some believe the proliferation of such “small box” stores like Dollar General and Family Dollar are keeping north Tulsa from attracting a full service supermarket. The mayor wants better food options for north Tulsans.

People in north Tulsa tend to die a decade earlier than other Tulsans. Health officials fear that is because of the lack of healthy food sources.