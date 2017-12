Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield made it to Rose Bowl media day after all, swooping in late and providing a jolt of drama as he noted he has been dealing with "flu-like" symptoms.

The Heisman Trophy winner missed the first half of the 45-minute media session Saturday morning ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between the Sooners and Georgia on Monday night.

Mayfield says he hopes to be 100 percent on Monday, and added: "I think I will be."