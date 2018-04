Educators continue the march from Tulsa to Oklahoma City. Among those making the 110-mile march to draw attention to education funding is Tulsa School Superintendent Deborah Gist.

She says support along the way has been strong. She says the people in the towns they have passed through have been very supportive.

The spent last night at Wellston and are walking to Jones today. They will spend the night there and walk on to the State Capitol tomorrow.