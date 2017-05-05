Many Campgrounds Under Water This Weekend

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tulsa district is looking to drain water after a severe flood left hundreds of homes and businesses damaged in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

Corps spokesman Brannen Parrish says many campgrounds are closed and it may take weeks before they're open. He says no repairs can happen until the water has been drained from the river system.

Reservoirs that are well into their available flood pool levels include Grand Lake, Hudson and Fort Gibson. The Arkansas River, which flows through Tulsa, remains somewhat low, and Keystone Lake is being held back to allow systems downstream to release flood waters.

Ken Weiner, chief ranger at Tenkiller State Park, estimates that marinas around Keystone Lake will be ready by the end of the month.