A man, sitting in the middle of Garnett Road, is struck and killed this morning in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash took place just before six this morning during a heavy thunderstorms near 53rd Street. It is unclear why the 30-year-old was in the roadway.

The man was transported by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital where he was declared dead. The Police Department closed the roadway while itĀ investigatedĀ the crash.