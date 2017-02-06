Man Killed at Tulsa Super Bowl Party

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone during a Super Bowl watch party.

Jail records show 41-year-old Fredrick Durrell Green was arrested Sunday on a complaint of first-degree murder and several outstanding traffic violations.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says Green was invited to watch the game with his children by their mother.

Green allegedly left the residence after shooting 48-year-old Charles LaMorris Ward, who was knocking at the door. Green was arrested a few blocks away from the residence.

According to Walker, Ward, who later died at the hospital, was allegedly the new boyfriend of the mother of Green's children.

Walker says Green eventually refused to make a statement after being interviewed by investigators.

The sergeant says the weapon used to shoot the victim hasn't been located. The investigation is ongoing.