Man Killed in Oil Field Accident Near Preston

Authorities say a man has been killed in an oilfield accident in eastern Oklahoma.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department said Friday that 35-year-old Robert Allen of Cushing died after the oilfield pulling unit he was on collapsed near Preston.

Sheriff's investigator Duston Todd said in a news release that Allen was on a tower of the pulling unit owned by Rick's Well Service when it fell on Thursday.

Pulling units are typically used to make repairs to working oil wells.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The sheriff's office said the company is working with federal investigators to determine the cause of the accident.