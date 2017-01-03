Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash Identified

49-year-old Michael Reid is dead after being struck by a pick-up this morning near 95th and South Sheridan. The vehicle fled the scene according to Tulsa Police.

The crash happened on the bridge over the Creek Turnpike about 5:30 this morning. Police believe Reid may have been jogging at the time he was struck.

South Sheridan is just two lane in that area, so the roadway was closed to traffic between 91st and 101st South for most of the morning.

Police are searching for a white pick-up with front end damage.