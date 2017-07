An Oklmulgee man is dead after being hit by Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train near Schulter. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before noon, Saturday.

The Patrol says 30-year-old Karl Mathew Clayton was walking south bound on the tracks. The train engineer sounded the train's horn for about a mile. The Patrol says Clayton never responded to the horn. The train was unable to stop.

The Patrol says Clayton was dead at the scene.