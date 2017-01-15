Man Dies after Wreck on Icy Oklahoma Road

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after a wreck on Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman reports that troopers say the wreck happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Custer County and involved three semitrailers and a car. Troopers said the road was icy at the time, but the cause remains under investigation.

Two semitrailers that had been in a crash were jackknifed in the eastbound lanes, about 2 miles west of Weatherford, when a third semitrailer driven by a 45-year-old Oklahoma City man struck them both and then became unable to move.

A car then struck the third semitrailer.

Troopers say the Oklahoma City man died at the scene. The driver of the car and a passenger were taken to a hospital, treated for injuries and released.