Man Charged in Shooting During Alleged Fourth of July Fireworks Stand Theft

Charges have been filed against the man who fatally shot a 15-year-old after the boy and his adult cousin allegedly stole fireworks from him on the Fourth of July.

Johnny Mize, 32, is charged with first-degree manslaughter. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler alleges Mize shot Jake Ulrich in anger or that he did so unnecessarily during the theft.

According to an earlier account from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, shots were exchanged before Ulrich and his 27-year-old cousin, Jack, drove away from the fireworks stand near 65th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

The court filing says Mize told deputies he pointed his gun just to scare the Ulrichs but fired after hearing a pop.

Since the shooting, authorities have said Mize jumped into the back of the Ulrichs' truck and tried to shoot out a tire. Mize has said he can't remember what happened after that.

Jack Ulrich has been charged with simple larceny in the case.

Mize was arrested Friday morning. He has been released on $50,000 bond.