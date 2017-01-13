Man Charged With Pointing Knife During Tulsa Bound Fight

An Oklahoma man is facing federal charges after allegedly holding a knife to a child's stomach during a commercial flight from Los Angeles to Tulsa that was forced to land in Las Vegas.

39-year-old Fredrick Johnson of Tulsa was charged Monday with simple assault in Nevada.

Court documents say Johnson dismantled and tried to rewire a tablet computer before brandishing a knife in an attempt to get the juvenile to hold the device on Jan. 6. An FBI affidavit says the child's adult sister intervened before Johnson pointed the knife at the child's abdomen.

An Allegiant Airlines flight attendant reportedly confiscated the knife and moved Johnson to another seat. He was arrested upon landing.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment from Johnson's attorney.