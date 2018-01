Tulsa Police have booked 23-year-old Ty Rutledge in connection with this morning’s murder of a woman in east Tulsa. The woman was shot to death near the gas pumps of the 31st and Highway 169 Quik Trip.

Police got the call around 4 o’clock this morning. Police say the woman had pulled into the parking lot and then, moments later, a vehicle with Rutledge pulled up. He allegedly fired one time with a shotgun killing the woman. Police are looking for another person in connection with the case.