Man Accused of Hate Crime at Tulsa Walgreens

A 31-year-old Tulsa man has been arrested on a hate crime charge in connection to an assault on a Hispanic man that involved racial and homophobic slurs.

The Tulsa World reports Joshua Price was arrested Monday. Price was charged in September for the alleged assault.

It wasn't immediately clear if Price has an attorney.

According to court documents, a man said he was waiting to check out at a Walgreens on May 15, when Price accused him of cutting in front of him in line. The man says he apologized. He says Price yelled slurs at him as he walked to his car and smashed his side mirror as he tried to back out of a parking space.

Price is also accused of opening the car door and punching the man in the arm and back.