Loveless Gets Probation after Embezzlement Plea

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former state lawmaker has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to embezzling campaign funds and other charges.

Former Republican Sen. Kyle Loveless also pleaded guilty Thursday to filing false campaign reports with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and committing perjury when he certified they were correct.

An investigation showed Loveless embezzled more than $100,000 from his 2012 and 2016 campaigns for personal use. He's already paid about $113,000 in restitution.

He's also paid $40,000 to reimburse the state's election board for the cost of a November special election to fill his vacant seat.

Loveless has agreed never to hold public office again, become a state lobbyist or act as a paid political consultant in Oklahoma.

He resigned April 27.