Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

On the Lookout for Great Teachers: A Chat with Deborah Gist, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools

By 9 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, July 6th.
    Aired on Friday, July 6th.

Our guest on ST is Dr. Deborah Gist, the Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, who's worked in public education for nearly three decades at the school, district, and state levels (in Florida, Texas, Rhode Island, and elsewhere). Dr. Gist grew up in Tulsa -- and attended Tulsa Public Schools -- before earning degrees at the University of Oklahoma, the University of South Florida, Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, and the University of Pennsylvania. In 2015, she returned to Tulsa to begin her current post as TPS Superintendent. She speaks with us about the recent (and historic) pay raise for Oklahoma's public school educators, the shortage of teachers now confronting TPS, and other matters. And please note, if you are interested in applying for work as a TPS educator or staffer, this is the link.

Tags: 
Tulsa Public Schools
Teaching
American Education
education
Early Childhood Education
City of Tulsa
Jobs and Work-Related Issues
Jobs
Oklahoma legislature
Teacher Pay
Teach for America

Related Content

An ImpactTulsa Update: Efforts to Combat the "Summer Slide" Among TPS Students

By Jul 13, 2015

On this edition of ST, we learn about the "summer slide." This phrase is what educational researchers use to refer to the approximately two months of grade-level learning that school kids lose without summertime academic enrichment. Our guests are Kathy Taylor, the CEO of ImpactTulsa and a former Mayor of Tulsa, and Anthony Grant, a recent Teach for America alum who is based in Tulsa (and who will soon be the Vice-Principal at Anderson Elementary School); both are working to combat "summer slide" amid Tulsa-area schoolchildren.

Sistema Tulsa: Education, Enrichment, Mentoring, Empowerment, and Social Change...Through Music

By Sep 1, 2015

On this edition of ST, we learn about the nonprofit program known as Sistema Tulsa. Per its website, Sistema Tulsa "envisions how a comprehensive and inclusive music program can positively impact the social, cognitive, and aesthetic realms of youth development. Supported by partnerships with the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and the Tulsa Public Schools, Sistema Tulsa plans to provide a model for accessible, ensemble-based music programs that enrich the lives of local youth across varied underserved communities.

Confronting the Possibility of Unimaginable Budget Cuts: A Discussion with 3 School Superintendents

By Mar 4, 2016

You might call it "adding insult to injury," as the old saying goes. Yesterday's announcement that the State of Oklahoma has authorized an additional 4% cut to state expenditures will hurt all agencies statewide, but perhaps especially school districts, since their school year is now almost 3/4 complete. This cut comes at a time of extreme uncertainty for public school leadership all across Oklahoma regarding the shape of next year's appropriation, given the $1.3 billion shortfall in the state budget.

Taking a Close Look at the ImpactTulsa 2016 Community Impact Report

By Mar 6, 2017

On this edition of ST, we're talking about the nonprofit collective known as ImpactTulsa, which began in 2014, and which (per its website) aims to "improve education for every child. Our partnership includes [several dozens of] leaders from education, business, philanthropic, nonprofit, civic, and faith communities who all believe education is the key to the prosperity of our community." Our guest is Kathy Seibold, the executive director of ImpactTulsa, who tells us about her organzation's recently released Community Impact Report for 2016.

1st Day of School for Superintendent Gist

By KWGS News Jul 1, 2015
TPS-Twitter

Tulsa's new school superintendent begins her first day in the job. Dr. Deborah Gist officials took over as Tulsa's superintendent this morning. She replaces superintendent Dr. Keith Ballard, who retired from the position.

On her first day, Dr. Gist  planned several Tulsa schools visits. Three of the schools on her list are on Tulsa's north side.  Gist started the morning at Tulsa McLain High School for Science and Technology. McLain has been one of Tulsa's most challenged schools for years.

...In Her Own Words, Tulsa Superintendent Explains Administrative Salary Increases

By KWGS News Jul 6, 2016
KWGS News File Photo

 

Tulsa School Superintendent Deborah Gist released a statement explaining the administrative pay raises in the Tulsa District, at a time when teacher salaries are flat.   