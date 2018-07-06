On the Lookout for Great Teachers: A Chat with Deborah Gist, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa's new school superintendent begins her first day in the job. Dr. Deborah Gist officials took over as Tulsa's superintendent this morning. She replaces superintendent Dr. Keith Ballard, who retired from the position.

On her first day, Dr. Gist planned several Tulsa schools visits. Three of the schools on her list are on Tulsa's north side. Gist started the morning at Tulsa McLain High School for Science and Technology. McLain has been one of Tulsa's most challenged schools for years.