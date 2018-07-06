On the Lookout for Great Teachers: A Chat with Deborah Gist, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools

Our guest on ST is Dr. Deborah Gist, the Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, who's worked in public education for nearly three decades at the school, district, and state levels (in Florida, Texas, Rhode Island, and elsewhere). Dr. Gist grew up in Tulsa -- and attended Tulsa Public Schools -- before earning degrees at the University of Oklahoma, the University of South Florida, Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, and the University of Pennsylvania. In 2015, she returned to Tulsa to begin her current post as TPS Superintendent. She speaks with us about the recent (and historic) pay raise for Oklahoma's public school educators, the shortage of teachers now confronting TPS, and other matters. And please note, if you are interested in applying for work as a TPS educator or staffer, this is the link.