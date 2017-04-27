Legislature Approves 'Critical Infrastructure' Bill Critics Say Could Curb Public Protest

A bill that adds steep criminal penalties for trespassing on sites containing “critical infrastructure” cleared its final legislative hurdle Wednesday and now awaits Gov. Mary Fallin’s signature.

For more on House Bill 1123, here’s our story from March 2017.



Oklahoma Bill To Protect ‘Critical Infrastructure’ Could Curb Public Protest, Critics Say Oklahoma legislators are advancing a bill that outlaws trespassing on sites containing “critical infrastructure.” Supporters say the measure will help prevent damage and disruption of energy markets, electric grids and water services, but environmental activists and civil rights groups say the bill’s real purpose is to block political protests of pipelines and similar projects.



