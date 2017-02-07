Legislative Session Underway

Gov. Mary Fallin is asking state lawmakers to boost the state tax on gasoline and diesel fuel and to increase the state tax on cigarettes.

Fallin's cigarette tax proposal is similar to one she proposed last year that lawmakers failed to act on.

The governor says smoking remains the No. 1 preventable cause of death in Oklahoma and costs the state $1.62 billion in health care costs.

Fallin made the comments Monday as she delivered her state of the state speech to a joint session of the House and Senate to open the 2017 Oklahoma Legislature.

Fallin also wants to boost the fuel and diesel taxes to the regional state average. She says Oklahoma currently ranks 48th in the state diesel tax in the nation and 49th in the gasoline tax.