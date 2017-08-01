Leaders Try "Sequential Intercept Mapping" to Keep Mentally Ill from Going to Jail

Leaders from throughout Tulsa County are at a two-day workshop with the goal of finding ways to send fewer people to jail.

It’s a "sequential intercept mapping" workshop — a complicated way of saying elected officials and other leaders are getting together to lay out the path through the criminal justice system for people with mental illness or substance abuse disorders.

"Criminal justice sector, mental health and treatment providers, advocates, people with lived experience in mental illness and incarceration, will all get together in the same room and map out what it looks like as a person with mental illness moves through our criminal justice system," said Mental Health Association Oklahoma Criminal Justice Specialist Melissa Baldwin.

There are several partnerships in Tulsa County to reduce the number of people suffering from mental illness or addiction who end up in jail, including veteran and drug courts, and Stepping Up, a diversion program that focuses on training police, courts and jail staff.

But Baldwin said many who would be better served by treatment are ending up behind bars.

"So, we kind of map it all out so that we're on the same page, and then that allows us to know what are our strengths, what are our weaknesses," Baldwin said. "And, based on those, we can really prioritize our community efforts and prioritize funding and decision making."

The thinking is if the entire process is laid out, it will be clear where and why people with mental illness or substance abuse issues miss out on getting.

City and county officials said the workshop will help them come up with better policing strategies and could save money in the long run if people who need treatment get it instead of time in jail.

Getting everyone on the same page may help fix what Tulsa Jail Mental Health Coordinator Michelle Robinette calls a "broken system."

"With the numbers that we have, the mentally ill that are in jail that don't need to be in jail, some of the misdemeanor crimes, some of the smaller issues can be handled differently," Robinette said.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a year in jail costs three times more than a year of community mental health services.

Leaders of the two-day workshop in Tulsa expect to identify a few dozen gaps in the system. Those will be narrowed down to a handful of specific goals.