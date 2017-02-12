Lawmakers Want to Change How Judges Are Selected in Oklahoma

Lingering frustration with a series of state court decisions has prompted members of the Oklahoma Legislature to file a series of bills that would reshape how Oklahoma judges are selected and who is eligible to serve on the bench.

In recent years, state courts have overturned several tough anti-abortion bills that were overwhelmingly approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin. The Oklahoma Supreme Court also overturned a sweeping rewrite of the state's civil justice code.

Supporters say the changes are needed to assure that the people have more say in who is eligible to serve on the bench and how they are chosen. But opponents say they would infringe on the independence of the judiciary and overlook its role as an impartial referee.