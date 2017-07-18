Lawmakers Question DHS Cuts

Some Oklahoma lawmakers are questioning the state Department of Human Services for making program cuts that total almost $30 million after receiving an 8 percent boost in appropriations.

The Oklahoman reports the department says years of chronic underfunding forced it to reduce services for children and vulnerable adults.

House Speaker Charles McCall says the cuts show that the agency needs to be audited. He says he was surprised by the cuts because the Legislature diligently worked to help meet the agency's needs.

However, House Appropriation and Budget Chair Leslie Osborn says the agency's costs have grown $175 million in recent years.

In order to cover those costs, the department plans to implement cost-saving measures. Those include reducing foster parent payments and eliminating roughly 277,000 senior meals.