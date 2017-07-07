Lawmaker Stripped of Leadership Roles

The head of the Oklahoma Senate says a Republican state senator accused of grabbing an Uber driver and trying to kiss her on the neck while she drove him to a hotel is being relieved of his leadership duties while the allegations are being investigated.

In a letter sent to Senate members on Thursday, Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz said the allegations against Sen. Bryce Marlatt are "very serious in nature and are not tolerated."

Schulz said he planned to revoke Marlatt's chairmanship of the Senate Energy Committee and his vice-chair position on two other panels pending an investigation into the allegations.

Marlatt did not return a telephone message left by the AP, but his attorney Robert Don Gifford said his client is "shocked" by the allegations.