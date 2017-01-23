Law Loophole Allows Drug Rehab Program to Legally Operate

A Church of Scientology-backed drug rehabilitation program in southeastern Oklahoma where four clients died continues to operate because of a loophole in a state law.

Under Stacy's Law, Narconon Arrowhead lost its state certification for a medical detox facility in McAlester in 2013 and subsequently closed.

But The Oklahoman newspaper reports that the loophole lets the facility continue to operate its drug rehabilitation program certified not as an inpatient treatment program, but as a halfway house.

Oklahoma enacted Stacy's Law to provide more oversight of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers after 20-year old Stacy Dawn Murphy died at the facility in 2012.

Narconon Arrowhead executive director Gary Smith says the program continues to offer the same services, but is now certified as a halfway house by Oklahoma.