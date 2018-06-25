Larger than 2014 Turnout Expected Tomorrow

While he is hesitant to estimate a number, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is expecting good turn-out for tomorrow’s state primary. He says several things are driving voters to the ballot box.

He says more candidate have filed for office and early voting numbers were up. He also thinks State Question 788 --- the medical marijuana question--- will bring more people out.

He says remember to bring your photo ID or a voter registration card. The polls open at seven this morning. We will be here after they close at seven p.m. with election results.

Security measures are in place to protect the integrity of tomorrow’s state primary. Ziriax says they have been working closely with cyber experts to prevent any election tampering.