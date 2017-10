Oklahoma Senator James Lankford visits the Famous Big 10 Ballroom in north Tulsa. The ballroom was the showplace for Black artists before the civil rights movement.

The Republican Senator was greeted by Democratic state representatives from north Tulsa including State Senator Kevin Matthews and State Represntative Regina Goodwin.

During his address, Lankford discussed the Affordable Care Act, changes to immigation law, as well as proposed changes to the U.S. tax code.