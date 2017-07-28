Lacy Park Pool Going to the Dogs

The last day of the summer swimming season at Tulsa Parks pools will be Aug. 11. After the pools close for people, dogs will get their chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash events at Lacy Pool on Aug. 12 and 13.

Two sessions will be available each day. Session I will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Session II will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for each dog and tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Four people can get in free with each dog.

All dogs participating in K-9 Splash must have current shots and be on a leash when entering or leaving the pool area. Lifeguards will be on duty.

Giveaways for dogs will include treats and custom-made bowls for food and water. Water will be available for both dogs and humans.

Tickets are currently on sale for K-9 Splash at Lacy Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl.