Labor Nominee Says He Will Divest Portfolio And Forfeit Unvested Shares

Andrew Puzder, President Trump's nominee for secretary of labor, said in his financial disclosure report that he will divest his holdings in CKE Restaurants — the fast-food giant of which he is CEO — forfeit unvested compensation and liquidate his extensive investment portfolio if he is confirmed.

The report was submitted to ethics officials in the Department of Labor and obtained by NPR News.

CKE is the parent company of the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurants.

Puzder said his interest in the company, valued at $10 million to $50 million in the disclosure report, will be exchanged for CKE stock "based on an internal valuation of the company." CKE will then purchase the stock from Puzder.

Puzder says he will forfeit his unvested holdings in CKE, valued at $1 million to $5 million dollars in the report, upon assuming the position of secretary. The unvested holdings represented deferred compensation Puzder would receive if he continued working at the company.

Government financial disclosure forms report holdings in a range rather than exact valuations.

Puzder also said he will divest his extensive investment portfolio, made up of more than 200 equities, investment funds, real estate properties and other financial instruments. He said he will do so within 180 days of his confirmation. Equities will be sold quickly, but other holdings Puzder described as illiquid and will take longer to unload.

The nominee's confirmation hearing has been postponed several times pending submission of his financial disclosure form. Unwinding Puzder's holdings in CKE has apparently proven to be complex.

A spokesperson for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee says Puzder's hearing has been scheduled for February 16.

Puzder's portfolio is widely diversified. Among his larger holdings are California state and municipal bonds, and extensive investment in the energy sector.

