KWGS Honored By Broadcasters' Association

Public Radio Tulsa was honored again this year by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. The OAB presented KWGS with two of its “Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting Awards”.

KWGS News Director John Durkee was honor for a special series that aired in 2017 focusing on the State of Journalism as it is practiced in Tulsa.

Rich Fisher and producer Scott Gregory were honored for a Studio Tulsa program entitled: “Race Relations and Policing in Tulsa Where Should We Go From Here?"

The awards were presented during the Association’s annual banquet April 20, 2018 at the River Spirit Casino.

Listen to the complete series on The State of Journalism HERE.

Listen to the award winning Studio Tulsa HERE.