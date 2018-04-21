KWGS Honored By Broadcasters' Association

By John Durkee 1 hour ago

KWGS News Director and Morning Edition News Anchor John Durkee accepts one of the station's two awards.
Credit OAB

Public Radio Tulsa was honored again this year by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. The OAB  presented KWGS with two of its “Outstanding Achievement in Broadcasting Awards”.

KWGS News Director John Durkee was honor for a special series that aired in 2017 focusing on the State of Journalism as it is practiced in Tulsa.

Rich Fisher and producer Scott Gregory  were honored for a Studio Tulsa program entitled: “Race Relations and Policing in Tulsa Where Should We Go From Here?"

The awards were presented during the Association’s annual banquet April 20, 2018 at the River Spirit Casino.

Listen to the complete series on The State of Journalism HERE.

Listen to the award winning Studio Tulsa HERE.