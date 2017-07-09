Kunzweiler To Re-evaluate Kepler Case after 3rd Mistrial

An Oklahoma prosecutor says he will re-evaluate the case of a former Tulsa police officer charged with shooting his daughter's boyfriend to death after a mistrial was declared for the third time in nine months.

District Judge Sharon Holmes declared the mistrial Friday in the case of Shannon Kepler. The 57-year-old former Tulsa police officer is accused in the Aug. 5, 2014, shooting death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. Lake had just begun dating Kepler's daughter, Lisa Kepler.

Holmes declared the mistrial after the jury reported it was deadlocked 6-6. Attorneys involved say the jury deliberated for just 2 ½ to three hours. Previous juries reported they were also deadlocked after deliberating for much longer.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says he will re-evaluate the case but believes a jury should do its job and reach a verdict.