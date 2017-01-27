Kirby Reserves Course, Again

A Tulsa Republican lawmaker accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants is reversing course and says he will appear before a closed-door state House committee investigating the allegations.

Rep. Dan Kirby told The Associated Press in a text message Thursday he will testify before the committee on Friday.

Kirby said last week he wouldn't cooperate, voicing concerns about the panel's secrecy. In response, House Speaker Charles McCall suspended Kirby's chairmanship of a House committee. Kirby said he changed his mind because he wants to respond to the allegations.

Earlier, Kirby resigned from the legislature, but then changed his mind on that as well.

The committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Kirby and Democratic state Rep. William Fourkiller, as well as the use of government funds to settle a wrongful-termination claim filed by a Kirby's accuser.

Kirby and Fourkiller have denied the allegations.