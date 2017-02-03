Kirby "Disappointed" By Ouster Report

A Republican state lawmaker from Tulsa accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants says he's "very disheartened and disappointed" by the recommendation of a special House committee that he be kicked out of the chamber.

Rep. Dan Kirby said in a statement Thursday he believes the recommendation by the Special Investigative Committee that he be expelled from the House are more severe than necessary.

Kirby says he has not had time to review the report and that he does not plan to immediately respond to the committee's recommendation.

The report says Kirby took one of his legislative assistants to a strip club and received topless photos of her.

If the House votes to expel, it would be the first time in state history. Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority vote.