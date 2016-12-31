Jury Finds Poore Guilty

A Tulsa jury returns a guilty verdict against 43-year-old Cedric Poore. He was charged with 1st Degree murder in the deaths of four women at the Fairmont Terrace Apartments near 61st and South Peoria. The verdict came early Saturday morning after a day of deliberations and closing arguments.

The women were bound and shot execution-style in January of 2013. The jury recommended a 'life with no parole' sentence. Judge Kurt Glassco will sentence Poore next Friday morning.

Poore's brother, James, has already been convicted in the case.