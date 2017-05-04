Judge Will Allow Helicopter Video in Shelby Trial

A judge will allow video evidence during a manslaughter trial for an Oklahoma police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man.

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 16 death of Terence Crutcher. Shelby has pleaded not guilty.

District Judge Doug Drummond found the video is relevant to the case because it shows the conduct of Shelby and the other officers at the scene. It shows what took place moments after Shelby's interaction with Crutcher from a helicopter.

Shelby's trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

The Tulsa police union has filed an ethics complaint against District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, alleging he "unfairly" charged Officer Betty Shelby without probable cause.

Kunzweiler says he had a significant amount of evidence before filing the charge.