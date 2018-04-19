Judge Rules on Helmerich Park Dispute

A Tulsa judge rules for the city in a move that could allow development on a portion of Helmerich Park land to go forward. The dispute is over plans for a sporting goods store at 71st and Riverside. Protestors sued, claiming the land was purchased for a park and intended to always be used as a park. Attorney Greg Bledsoe represents the plaintiffs. He says the ruling sets a ‘horrible’ precedent by selling land bought with taxpayer and private funds for a park, then declare what he calls public trust land abandoned to sell for private development.

Bledsoe says his clients will appeal Judge Jefferson Sellers ruling.