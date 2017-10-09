On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Frankel about his new book, "High Noon." It's a detailed history focused on the making of one of Hollywood’s most popular, and most critically acclaimed, Westerns. It's also, as we learn on today's program, a quite deliberate if veiled parable about the then-current Hollywood blacklist. Frankel will be appearing tonight (the 5th) at the Circle Cinema in connection with this book; he'll be speaking about the volume and signing copies of it at 7:30pm, and then there will be a screening of the Gary Cooper classic at 8:30pm.
Journalist and Author Glenn Frankel Offers "High Noon," the Story Behind a Beloved Hollywood Western
By Rich Fisher • 21 minutes ago