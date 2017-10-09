Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Journalist and Author Glenn Frankel Offers "High Noon," the Story Behind a Beloved Hollywood Western

By 21 minutes ago
  • Aired on Thursday, October 5th.
    Aired on Thursday, October 5th.

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Frankel about his new book, "High Noon." It's a detailed history focused on the making of one of Hollywood’s most popular, and most critically acclaimed, Westerns. It's also, as we learn on today's program, a quite deliberate if veiled parable about the then-current Hollywood blacklist. Frankel will be appearing tonight (the 5th) at the Circle Cinema in connection with this book; he'll be speaking about the volume and signing copies of it at 7:30pm, and then there will be a screening of the Gary Cooper classic at 8:30pm.

Tags: 
Hollywood
Film
Circle Cinema
Western Movies
Directing (for Stage or Screen)
Screenwriting
Nonfiction
Popular Culture
American Culture
Communism
Modern History
American History
McCarthyism / The Red Scare
The Hollywood Blacklist

Related Content

C&W and Bluegrass Music Is Alive and Well...in Japan...in the Mighty Fine "Far Western"

By Oct 3, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, an interesting chat with the locally based filmmaker James Payne. His new movie, a feature-length, award-winning documentary called "Far Western," will have its Tulsa debut screening at the Circle Cinema on Thursday the 5th at 7pm.

The 'Justified' Finale Brings An End To Another TV Western

By Apr 14, 2015

Here's why I'm going to miss FX's modern-day Kentucky Western, Justified, so much.

In last week's episode, our hero, unflinching U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, has ambushed his bitter rival, backwoods Kentucky crime lord Boyd Crowder, shooting at him from across a darkened field on the side of a mountain in hopes of finally putting down the man who is most like his opposite number.

"You've given up everything that you are, so you can murder me," Crowder (Walton Goggins) yells at Givens (Timothy Olyphant) while hunched behind a rock for cover.

Will Superhero Movies Go The Way Of Old Westerns?

By editor Apr 8, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Explaining and Exploring "The Searchers: The Making of an American Legend"

By Rich Fisher Jun 11, 2013

One of the more famous lines attributed to John Ford (1894-1973), the iconic film director who made many of the finest Westerns ever to come out of Hollywood, goes like this: "When the truth becomes legend, print the legend." That line is from "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," a movie from the early 1960s, but it just as clearly applies to "The Searchers," the classic Western from 1956, with John Wayne and Natalie Wood, which is commonly seen as a Ford masterpiece.

The Searchers: The Making of an American Legend

By Jul 15, 2013

Here is a tough, solitary, independent man who goes against the tide and settles wrongs often with gun justice.  

At Gilcrease Museum This Weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, a "John Ford Film Festival"

By Mar 5, 2015

On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with Joseph Malham, a Chicago-based writer and iconographer, who will soon appear here in Tulsa at the Gilcrease Museum. Malham is the author of "John Ford: Poet in the Desert," and he'll speak about the life and work of the legendary filmmaker Ford (1894-1973) tomorrow, Friday the 6th, at noon at the museum.