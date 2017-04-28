Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget Passes Baker's Dozen of Bills to Finish the Week

The Oklahoma legislature Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget wrapped up this week by passing 13 bills Thursday.

Altogether, the measures represent nearly $47 million in revenue.

A reworked proposal to tax pro sports tickets was among the bills. A previous proposal subjected tickets to sales tax. House Bill 2361 would generate an estimated $2.7 million by instituting a $1 fee on tickets that cost $50 or less and a $2 fee on tickets that cost more than $50.

Rep. Jason Dunnington asked Rep. Leslie Osborn about an assertion the new proposal is good because people in the cheap seats at Thunder games would pay a $1 fee rather than$4 in sales tax.

"But someone that sits on the floor now, instead of paying $125, is going to pay $2," Dunnington said. "Do you think that that's equitable?"

"I think this is the agreement that was reached with industry," Osborn said.

Opponents also said by instituting a per-ticket fee rather than a sales tax, cities will miss out on revenue. Lawmakers met with representatives from the Oklahoma City Thunder in writing the fee proposal.

Another measure would make low-point beer more expensive to drink at a bar or restaurant. Rep. Harold Wright says with 3.2 beer on its way out, beer lobbyists agreed to House Bill 2360, which subjects low-point beer to the same mixed-drink tax that’s on strong beer.

"It would add 7 percent, on-premise tax to 3.2 beer until the beer goes away," Wright said. "So, it'll raise about $17 million to $20 million for the budget this year."

Lawmakers also took a redo on a proposal to raise the license fee on vending machines. Rep. Kevin Wallace said in talks to get vending machine operators on board, they agreed to a 33 percent rather than a 100 percent increase in their license fee.

Rep. Jason Murphey said coin-operated machines are dying out because few people carry cash anymore.

"And isn't it very much a bad process to write a budget around an income source, which I think everybody here down even sides knows that income will not materialize, and that will be an automatic hole in the budget," Murphey said.

A fiscal analysis estimates House Bill 2359 will generate almost $1.8 million.