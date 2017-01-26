Jenks Students Talk to Space

The Jenks Public Schools hosted a live NASA downlink in which students had the opportunity to interact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The educational question- and-answer session is took place at the Jenks Performing Arts Center on the campus of Jenks High School.

Eighth grade students from Jenks Middle School were chosen to participate in the live downlink due to their current studies of Earth and Space, and in order to engage and excite the students about future careers and connections as they make the transition to high school. The eighth grade students directed questions to NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

You can hear some of the exchange here: