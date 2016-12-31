It's All This Jazz on New Year’s Eve!

Join us right here on KWGS / Public Radio 89.5 Saturday night, the 31st, as we ring in 2017 on All This Jazz! (Or “live stream” the show at PublicRadioTulsa.org.)

It'll be three solid hours of modern/recent/classic jazz music -- from 9pm till midnight -- with a party-friendly, ring-them-bells, happy-new-year vibe...including the likes of Dexter Gordon, Peter Bernstein, Art Blakey, Rosemary Clooney, The Mingus Big Band, Benny Goodman (shown here), and many more.

And in the theme-driven, eleven-to-midnight hour of the show, our theme will be Live Recordings. No cover, no minimum, and no reservations required -- just great and swinging music that you’ll find nowhere else on the Tulsa radio dial. Hope you can listen in, jazz fans!