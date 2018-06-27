It is Edmondson for the Democrats; But GOP Governor's Candidate Still Unknown

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson picks up the Democratic nominee for Governor. He easily defeated former State Senator Connie Johnson.

Edmondson greets supporters at a Tulsa Watch Party
However, it is still not known who Edmondson will face in November. No Republican candidate got 50% of the vote. That means there will be an August run-off to pick the party’s nominee.

The top GOP vote getter was former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett. Tulsa mortgage lender Kevin Stitt was in second place. He trailed most of the evening, but slipped ahead of  current Lt-Governor Todd Lamb as the last ballots were counted.

