It is budget day at Tulsa’s City Hall. After months of work, Mayor Bynum is set to present his proposed spending plan for the next fiscal year to the city council.

He will formally present this budget this afternoon at five. He has told KWGS in the past it will be a no frills plans that will focus on public safety.

Budget work started back in January. After the Mayor presents his plan, the Tulsa City Council will have until the end of June to make modifications. The new budget must be in place for the start of the new fiscal year on July 1st.