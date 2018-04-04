Iron Gate Inks New Location Deal

Iron Gate has finalized an agreement that will allow the organization to build its permanent new home at the intersection of West Archer Street and North Frisco Avenue.

“This is a wonderful day for those in Tulsa who do not have consistent access to food,” said Iron Gate Board Chair Shane Saunders. “We have dramatically outgrown our current location, and this property allows us to expand our capacity, so we can continue our mission of feeding the hungry every day.”

Tulsa County Officials have signed a lease agreement with Iron Gate for the location which is currently an empty lot.

“Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith has shown strong leadership in making this agreement possible,” said Saunders. “On behalf of Iron Gate’s board of directors, supporters and those we serve, we thank Commissioner Keith and her colleagues for working so diligently to help us find our new home.”

Iron Gate will now begin planning a construction timeline, architectural design, budget and other details. Saunders said the organization plans to break ground sometime this summer. Further announcements will be made as details become clear.