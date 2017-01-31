Irish Mob Allegedly Laundered Money in Oklahoma City Prison

Federal charges have been filed against incarcerated alleged members of the Irish Mob who are now accused of laundering money in prison.

The Oklahoman reports the charges were filed against 36-year-old Nathan Hudson, 33-year-old Richard Joseph Coker, 29-year-old Christopher Paul Brown and 39-year-old Richard Lee Potts.

A 50-count indictment filed in Oklahoma City federal court this month alleges that Coker and Brown used smuggled cellphones to coordinate drug deals, arrange purchases and sales of drugs, and received prepaid debit card and internet payments.

The indictment alleges the men told drug dealers and others to use prepaid debit cards and an online transfer service to deposit earnings from drug sales.

The investigation into the scheme is ongoing.