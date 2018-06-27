"Innovative Impressions" at the Philbrook Museum of Art

On this edition of ST, we learn about a striking new show on view at Philbrook, "Innovative Impressions," which will run through September 9th. Per the Philbrook website, this exhibit "explores an under-studied aspect of three Impressionists' careers: their groundbreaking prints and the techniques they developed through collaboration and experimentation. The artists of the Impressionist group are known for their innovative painting methods. Three of these artists -- Mary Cassatt, Edgar Degas, and Camille Pissarro -- also expanded the boundaries of the print medium in similar ways." Our guest is Sarah Lees, the Hardman Curator of European Art at Philbrook, who curated this show.