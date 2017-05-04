Related Program: 
"Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press" (Encore Presentation)

  Aired on Thursday, May 4th.
    Aired on Thursday, May 4th.

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we listen back to an interview that we first aired in January with John M. Coward, an associate professor of communication here at the University of Tulsa. At that time, Coward joined us to discuss his then-new book, "Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press." This book is a social, cultural, and pictorial history of how Native Americans were illustrated in the many and various magazines and newspapers that popped up all over the nation in the latter half of the 19th century. Please note that Coward will be speaking about this book at noon tomorrow (Friday the 5th) at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa. More on this event can be found here.

Native Americans
Native American Art
American Art
Newspapers
American Journalism
Journalism
Art Criticism
Drawings and Illustrations (in Art)
Gilcrease Museum
TU Communication
Nonfiction
19th-Century America
American History
Magazines
Popular Culture
American Culture

