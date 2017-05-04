"Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press" (Encore Presentation)

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we listen back to an interview that we first aired in January with John M. Coward, an associate professor of communication here at the University of Tulsa. At that time, Coward joined us to discuss his then-new book, "Indians Illustrated: The Image of Native Americans in the Pictorial Press." This book is a social, cultural, and pictorial history of how Native Americans were illustrated in the many and various magazines and newspapers that popped up all over the nation in the latter half of the 19th century. Please note that Coward will be speaking about this book at noon tomorrow (Friday the 5th) at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa. More on this event can be found here.