Incredible. The word to describe the first Public Radio Tulsa's Give and Take. On Thursday evening, February 9; nearly 100 listeners and concerned, engaged community members joined us for a civil discourse, learning and the lively exchange of ideas. We even had some laughter.

Representative Carol Bush District 70 and Representative Monroe Nichols 72 joined us to discuss their freshman week in the Oklahoma Legislature, answer questions and to listen.

Thank you to everyone that come out! Major thanks to Lefty's at Greenwood for hosting and graciously accommodating our bigger crowd and letting us take over the whole place! And special thanks to Frank Christel for returning as our sound engineer.

You can learn more about the Give and Take here. We hope to see you at the next one...in March 2016!

Share your photos and thoughts on our Facebook page. We want to hear from you!